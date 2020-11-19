Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 865.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Universal Display by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $214.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $222.20.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.43.

In related news, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $2,133,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,126,867.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $4,319,627.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,747 shares of company stock worth $6,874,864. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.