Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 277,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 541,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,112,000 after purchasing an additional 255,074 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $115.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.81. The stock has a market cap of $351.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

