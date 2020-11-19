Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 19,984 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of T-Mobile US worth $74,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 198.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US stock opened at $127.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $132.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.