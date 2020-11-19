Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,183 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Illinois Tool Works worth $77,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $206.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.32 and its 200-day moving average is $186.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.