Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 76,660 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 387,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,660 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $81,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 74.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Cummins by 49.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 253.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $233.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.86. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.37.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

