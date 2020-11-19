Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $1,929,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Munish Nanda sold 8,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $937,361.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,966.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,193 shares of company stock worth $2,981,241 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

Shares of WTS opened at $115.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $119.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.01.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

