Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.87.

Shares of ZTS opened at $163.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.80. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,871 shares of company stock worth $17,584,159 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

