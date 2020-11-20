$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. ViacomCBS posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.04.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,068,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,837,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $3,067,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

