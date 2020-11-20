$0.97 EPS Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.00. Kontoor Brands also posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.75. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of KTB opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

