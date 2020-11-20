$1.76 EPS Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.83. MarketAxess reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $561.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.33.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total transaction of $9,575,404.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,198,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,979 shares of company stock valued at $29,438,386 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $534.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $534.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 0.46. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $606.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

