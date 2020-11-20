12,200 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167,662 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,748,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 25,839,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,903,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BHC opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16.
In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $91,635.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
