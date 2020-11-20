12,200 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167,662 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,748,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 25,839,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,903,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $91,635.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

