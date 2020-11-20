1,724 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,724 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $151.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.59. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $152.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.59.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

