3,072 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,072 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,085 shares of company stock worth $4,174,655 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $76.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average is $63.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $78.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

