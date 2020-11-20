31,045 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,045 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 107.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after buying an additional 1,764,222 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Fortinet by 1,004.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 758,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,070,000 after buying an additional 689,511 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Fortinet by 50.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,185,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,669,000 after buying an additional 397,028 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fortinet by 111.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 717,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,780,000 after buying an additional 378,307 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 2,512.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 304,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after buying an additional 292,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $3,947,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,130,393 shares in the company, valued at $806,575,807.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $297,906.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,072 shares of company stock worth $5,443,133. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $117.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.61.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

