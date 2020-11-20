4,423 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Hologic by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.48.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

