772 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 772 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $484.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.38. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. CSFB reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $528.39.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total transaction of $16,613,728.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,280 shares of company stock worth $126,820,118 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.