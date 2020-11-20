ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 19 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 27 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 21.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a CHF 27 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 22 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 22.35.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.