ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 28 Price Target at UBS Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 28 target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABBN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 27 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 22.35.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.