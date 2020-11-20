Abyss Token (ABYSS) Market Cap Reaches $3.45 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Ethfinex, Hotbit and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, YoBit, Ethfinex, BitForex, Bilaxy, Sistemkoin, Hotbit, CoinBene, IDEX, HitBTC, CoinPlace, ZBG, DDEX, Kyber Network and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

