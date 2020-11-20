Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $10.19 Million Stock Holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,943 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.32% of eGain worth $10,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in eGain by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in eGain by 298.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in eGain by 71.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth about $131,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $343.31 million, a PE ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.73. eGain Co. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, research analysts predict that eGain Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,228.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 3,450 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $48,334.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,763.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,422. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on eGain in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on eGain in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

