Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $13.77 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $117.18 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In related news, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

