Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $14.63 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77,521 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 17,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $448,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,139. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.67.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $437.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $439.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

