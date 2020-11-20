Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $15.17 Million Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,201,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,926 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $15,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Celestica by 7.1% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Celestica by 3.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 75,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Celestica by 4.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Celestica by 5.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Celestica by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Celestica from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Celestica from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.02.

CLS opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $916.30 million, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

