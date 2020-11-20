Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $9.91 Million Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,052 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 201,344 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

NASDAQ HSII opened at $25.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.71 million, a PE ratio of -14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.