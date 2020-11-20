Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,491 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $10,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,114,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after buying an additional 99,852 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,734,000 after buying an additional 1,195,828 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after buying an additional 430,562 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $610.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.07 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

