Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,564 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,564 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $13,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $165.58 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $180.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.55 and its 200 day moving average is $154.20.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.