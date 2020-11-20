Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 345,612 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345,612 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Prudential Financial worth $13,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,215,000 after buying an additional 3,573,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,409 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,036 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,938,000 after purchasing an additional 56,113 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71,420 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $75.79 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.24, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.60.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

