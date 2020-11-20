Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 54,113 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,113 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of AmerisourceBergen worth $13,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $548,379.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,592.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC opened at $101.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $111.25.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.90.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

