Actinium (ACM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $122,718.28

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 20th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $122,718.28 and $338,665.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00025916 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00016412 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 26,108,700 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official website is actinium.org

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.