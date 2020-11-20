AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Director Assured Investment Management Sells 1,882,000 Shares of Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $52,601,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.92 and a beta of -0.11. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,823,000 after buying an additional 1,718,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 295.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after buying an additional 1,090,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 86.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after buying an additional 495,014 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at $18,912,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 87.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 727,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after buying an additional 338,880 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AHCO shares. BidaskClub downgraded AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $23.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

