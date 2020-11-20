Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

ADV stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Advantage Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.