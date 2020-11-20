Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Aecon Group from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Aecon Group stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

