AES Tietê Energia (OTCMKTS:AESTY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AES Tietê Energia (OTCMKTS:AESTY) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AESTY opened at $2.59 on Friday. AES Tietê Energia has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.11.

About AES Tietê Energia

AES TietÃª Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy generation business in Brazil. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, and solar sources. The company operates 9 hydroelectric power plants and 3 small hydroelectric power plants with an installed capacity of 2,658 megawatts.

