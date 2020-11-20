Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

A stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $117.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $258,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,342 shares of company stock worth $1,968,588 over the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.51.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

