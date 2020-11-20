Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.71.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $972.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $376,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

