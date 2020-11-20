Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Announces Earnings Results

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AKUS opened at $19.48 on Friday. Akouos has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akouos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

