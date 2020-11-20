Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Director Luther C. Iv Kissam Sells 164,191 Shares

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $125.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.30. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $130.21.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 30.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,165,000 after buying an additional 629,677 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,365,000 after buying an additional 29,422 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,125,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,506,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 19.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 938,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after buying an additional 155,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 727,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after buying an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

