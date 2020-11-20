Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $45,026,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 21.1% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,629,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,486 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 890.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,293,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 696.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,071,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after acquiring an additional 936,500 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.69.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.