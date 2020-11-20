Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.50

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 22529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $540.83 million, a PE ratio of 353.67 and a beta of 2.29.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,670 shares of company stock worth $1,589,470 in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

