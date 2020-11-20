Analysts Expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to announce earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.53. The Macerich posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded The Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Compass Point upgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 75.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 64,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Macerich by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,811,000 after purchasing an additional 447,029 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after buying an additional 24,664 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Macerich stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The Macerich has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

