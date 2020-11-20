Analyzing Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) and Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) and Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Exelon has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duke Energy has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

78.5% of Exelon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Duke Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Exelon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Duke Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Duke Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Exelon pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Duke Energy pays out 76.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Duke Energy has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Duke Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exelon and Duke Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelon $34.44 billion 1.20 $2.94 billion $3.22 13.15 Duke Energy $25.08 billion 2.69 $3.75 billion $5.06 18.12

Duke Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exelon. Exelon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Exelon and Duke Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelon 1 1 2 0 2.25 Duke Energy 0 10 4 0 2.29

Exelon presently has a consensus target price of $46.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.21%. Duke Energy has a consensus target price of $95.38, indicating a potential upside of 4.02%. Given Exelon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exelon is more favorable than Duke Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Exelon and Duke Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelon 7.15% 9.24% 2.55% Duke Energy 8.68% 8.28% 2.35%

Summary

Duke Energy beats Exelon on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, finance, supply management, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity. It also engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and load-serving entities. This segment serves approximately 7.8 million retail electric customers in 6 states in the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States covering a service territory of approximately 91,000 square miles; and owns approximately 51,144 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and owns, operates, and invests in pipeline transmission and natural gas storage facilities. It has approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1.1 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as 535,000 customers in southwestern Ohio and northern Kentucky. The Commercial Renewables segment acquires, owns, develops, builds, and operates wind and solar renewable generation projects, including nonregulated renewable energy and energy storage services to utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. It has 22 wind, 126 solar, and 1 battery storage facilities, as well as 11 fuel cell locations with a capacity of 2,282 MW across 19 states. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2005. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

