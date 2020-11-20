Analyzing LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) and Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) and Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and Mace Security International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LyondellBasell Industries 4.23% 24.09% 5.80% Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A

66.8% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Mace Security International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

LyondellBasell Industries has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mace Security International has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LyondellBasell Industries and Mace Security International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LyondellBasell Industries 0 16 7 1 2.38 Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A

LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus target price of $73.86, indicating a potential downside of 10.18%. Given LyondellBasell Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LyondellBasell Industries is more favorable than Mace Security International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and Mace Security International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LyondellBasell Industries $34.73 billion 0.79 $3.40 billion $9.62 8.55 Mace Security International $9.98 million 2.54 -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

LyondellBasell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Mace Security International.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries beats Mace Security International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyolefins; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, acetyls, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it produces and markets compounds and solutions, such as polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors, and powders; and advanced polymers. Further, the company refines crude oil and other crude oils of varied types and sources into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells personal defense and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace, Tornado, and Vigilant brands. It also provides aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals under the Take Down brand. The company distributes and supports its branded products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels, and installation service providers. Mace Security International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

