Analyzing VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) and PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE)

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PURE Bioscience and VerifyMe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PURE Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A VerifyMe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PURE Bioscience and VerifyMe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PURE Bioscience $6.92 million 14.47 N/A N/A N/A VerifyMe $250,000.00 70.35 -$2.51 million N/A N/A

PURE Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe.

Profitability

This table compares PURE Bioscience and VerifyMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PURE Bioscience 0.06% 0.16% 0.11% VerifyMe -1,561.23% -142.80% -118.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of PURE Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. 44.2% of PURE Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of VerifyMe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PURE Bioscience beats VerifyMe on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds. The company offers SDC-based disinfecting and sanitizing products, including PURE Hard Surface, a food contact surface sanitizer and disinfectant; PURE Control, a food contact processing aid for fresh produce and raw poultry; PURE Multi-Purpose and Floor Cleaner Concentrate to clean various resilient surfaces, including floors, glass, and food contact surfaces; and PURE Multi-Purpose Hi-Foam Cleaner Concentrate to clean stainless steel equipment, resilient floors, walls, and painted surfaces. It also provides Axen30, a hard surface disinfectant; Axenohl, an antimicrobial formulation for use as a raw material ingredient in the manufacturing of consumer and commercial disinfecting and sanitizing products; and SILVÃRION, an antimicrobial formulation that is used against bacteria, viruses, yeasts, and molds. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc. provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting. It also provides VeriPAS technology, which provides brand owners geographical business intelligence on counterfeiting; VeriPAS Smartphone Authenticator technology, a piece of hardware with a built-in lighting system and software that scans invisible RainbowSecure codes; VerifyMe as Authentic technology, a dual-purpose pre-printed label with a visible serialized QR code for consumer scanning purposes, as well as an invisible serialized IR code for inspector scanning, authentication, and tracking purposes; and VerifyMe Beeper technology, an authentication tool that is designed for customers who desire instant authentication on items, such as event tickets at an entry gate. VerifyMe, Inc. has strategic partnerships with INX International Ink Company; and Techind Engineers & Consultants-Impex. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rochester, New York.

