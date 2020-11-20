Analyzing Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -1.46, indicating that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Zoom Video Communications and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 2 11 14 0 2.44 Alphabet 0 1 23 1 3.00

Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus price target of $413.21, indicating a potential downside of 0.26%. Alphabet has a consensus price target of $1,785.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.24%. Given Alphabet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Alphabet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $622.66 million 189.24 $25.31 million $0.09 4,603.22 Alphabet $161.86 billion 7.37 $34.34 billion $51.56 34.21

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Zoom Video Communications. Alphabet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 17.10% 27.93% 14.44% Alphabet 20.80% 17.31% 12.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Alphabet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alphabet beats Zoom Video Communications on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers. It also offers Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; and Zoom Video Webinars enables users to conduct large-scale online events, such as town hall meetings, workshops, and marketing presentations. In addition, the company provides Zoom for Developers that allows developers to integrate its video, phone, chat, and content sharing into other applications, as well as manages Zoom accounts; and Zoom App Marketplace enhance developers to publish their apps. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has partnership with ServiceNow. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure. It also offers digital content, cloud services, hardware devices, and other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, including Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as Internet and television services. The company has an agreement with Sabre Corporation to develop an artificial intelligence-driven technology platform for travel. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

