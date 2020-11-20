Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.40), Fidelity Earnings reports. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%.

ATEX opened at $28.70 on Friday. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21.

Get Anterix alerts:

In other Anterix news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $143,033.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,646.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 14,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $597,103.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 108,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,144. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATEX shares. TheStreet downgraded Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.