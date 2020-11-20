Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 171.60% from the stock’s current price.

AGTC has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

AGTC stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market cap of $104.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.62.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,617,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,145,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 82,639 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 65.2% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 785,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 310,191 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 68,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

