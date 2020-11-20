Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $39.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.45.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 114.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 215,756 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 494.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 67,551 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $22,544,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.