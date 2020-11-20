Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.60.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $65.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.23. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $1,175,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,300 shares of company stock worth $8,180,362 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

