Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 482,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,185 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARLO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 155.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 795,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 484,270 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1,074.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 398,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 364,644 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 119.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 575,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 313,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 752.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARLO opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $418.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

