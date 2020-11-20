Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Atlas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.13.

ATCO opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. Atlas has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 129,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atlas by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 52,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after purchasing an additional 146,179 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

